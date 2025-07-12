Video: Adam Copeland returns to save his old partner, tells Christian to go find himself

The Hurt Syndicate defeated The Patriarchy and JetSpeed to retain AEW World Tag Team Championships with Bobby Lashley hitting the Spear. Afterward, Nick Wayne attacked Christian. Christian almost got taken out until a returning Cope came out. Before leaving, Cope told Christian to “go find yourself.”
