Video: Adam Cole cuts a heartfelt message

Adam Cole comes to the ring and teases retirement as he breaks down crying, as he surrenders the TNT championship.

He says he loves AEW and they have a company like no other with the greatest wrestlers in the world.

Cole says he has loved the business since he was 9 years old and thanks fans for supporting him during his career as he surrenders the TNT Championship.

He says no matter what happens to him AEW will carry on as the standard and where the best wrestle as Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly come out and they all cry and hug each other in the ring.

Daniel Garcia shares a moment with @AdamColePro before heading into the 4-WAY TNT Championship Match.