Plan changed at SNME, plan for Gunther, Athena moving up, former TNA star backstage at All In

– Seth Rollins’ injury is legitimate – he was originally planned to beat LA Knight tonight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Knight winning was a last-second change after the Rollins injury, reports PWInsider.

– Speaking of WWE plans, Gunther is currently planned to be John Cena’s final opponent for his retirement match this December.

– Athena confirms she’s officially joining the AEW Women’s Division full-time.

– Former TNA star James Storm was backstage at AEW All In.

Big congrats little sis pic.twitter.com/J9D1pqdAsN — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) July 13, 2025

