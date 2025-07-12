Plan changed at SNME, plan for Gunther, Athena moving up, former TNA star backstage at All In

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
349

Seth Rollins’ injury is legitimate – he was originally planned to beat LA Knight tonight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Knight winning was a last-second change after the Rollins injury, reports PWInsider.

– Speaking of WWE plans, Gunther is currently planned to be John Cena’s final opponent for his retirement match this December.

– Athena confirms she’s officially joining the AEW Women’s Division full-time.

– Former TNA star James Storm was backstage at AEW All In.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here