Notes on Britt Baker, Kelly Kelly, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
377

– According to commentary at All In, Skye Blue and Julia Hart will be known as the Sisters of Sin.

Britt Baker tweets on the heartbreaking promo from Adam Cole vacating his TNT title.

– Barbie Blank, aka Kelly Kelly, reveals she turned down an invite to sit in the crowd at WWE Evolution as she didn’t feel it was the right way for her to come back, and she’ll be back “when the time’s right”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here