Notes on Britt Baker, Kelly Kelly, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue

– According to commentary at All In, Skye Blue and Julia Hart will be known as the Sisters of Sin.

– Britt Baker tweets on the heartbreaking promo from Adam Cole vacating his TNT title.

– Barbie Blank, aka Kelly Kelly, reveals she turned down an invite to sit in the crowd at WWE Evolution as she didn’t feel it was the right way for her to come back, and she’ll be back “when the time’s right”

Thank you love ,I was So honored to be invited to Evolution II, to sit in the crowd it just didn’t feel like the right way to come back. I’ll always be proud to have been part of the first, my heart is with every woman in that ring tomorrow. I’ll be back when the time’s right❤️ https://t.co/g5rbrNuasQ — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) July 12, 2025