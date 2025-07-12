News and notes from Tony Khan’s AEW Media Scrum

– Last minute questions and answers with Tony Khan on this All In Media Scrum:

– Thanks the fans for the support.

– AEW All In is the biggest gate/attendance on United States soil.

– Grateful to all the wrestlers/staff.

– Adam Cole was brought up, privacy was protected. Khan stated Adam was indeed on the card to perform. However, it wasn’t until this morning plans changed, and all parties felt this was the right direction for Adam to vacant the TNT title( To give him the time to take care of his health)!! Khan also felt it was right to give Adam that moment with the fans tonight. Tony states all the accomplishments Adam went through & he will always remain important to AEW.

– Hopes to visit new territories (taking it slow) after the positive response from Glam Slam Mexico. Wants to back to Mexico (there’s talks with CMLL President). Hoping Grand Slam Mexico can happen again. Tony loves Lucha Libre.

– Asked an update on Women’s Tag Team Championships, the women’s division is constantly changing and growing. Brought up injuries. When there’s more stability, it’s possible.

– Update on how the casino gauntlet winners contracts will work, Tony stated he will sit down and talk with the winners. The winners will decide when they will be able to cash in the contracts.