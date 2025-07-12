WWE NXT Great American Bash Results

Live from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia

(1) “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans def Jasper Troy with a surprise win in The Great American Bash’s opening match

Channing Stacks Lorenzo went to the performance center to confront the man who accepted his Heritage Cup invitation. He sits his cup at the security desk and walks up to Matt Bloom (Albert) and Matt says he must’ve been hacked cuz he never accepted.

(2) Sol Ruca defeated Izzi Dame to retain the NXT Women’s North American title

Sol speared Izzy and went for the cover, when Tatum put Izzy’s foot on the rope. Zaria then spears Tatum on the outside. Sol hits the Soul Snatcher for the win.

Lola Vice is on her way to WWE Evolution for the battle royal. She’s going to win and dance all the way to Paris.

(3) Ethan Page defeated Ricky Saints in a Falls Count Anywhere to retain the NXT North American Title at Great American Bash.

A TNA World title contract signing with Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana

Trick Williams, Mike Santana, & Joe Hendry have a Triple Threat Contract Signing. Santana & Hendry team up and slam Trick through the Table

Darkstate come out and attack Santana & Hendry.

(4) Oba Femi defeated Yoshiki Inamura (with Josh Briggs) to retain the NXT title

During the match Josh Briggs interferes and nails Oba with the title and hands him his chain to use it. Inamura then gets upset and refuses as Femi takes advantage with the Powerbomb for the win.

After the match, Inamura apologizes to Femi backstage for Briggs and Oba tells him he deserves a rematch. Briggs then appears and goes at it with Femi as Inamura and security attempt to break things up.

– NXT Heatwave will go head to head with AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door on August 24th.

Tony D’Angelo reveals he took the Heritage Cup and throws it off a Bridge into water. Is this the end of the Heritage Cup?

(5) Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe defeated Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley) (with Jazmyn Nyx)

