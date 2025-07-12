Live Saturday Night’s Main Event Results

Live from Atlanta, GA

– Jesse “The Body” Ventura and Joe Tessitore get us set for Saturday Night Main Event

(1) Randy Orton defeats Drew McIntyre

Notes: Randy Orton is escorted by Jelly Roll and McIntyre is escorted by Logan Paul.

The bell rings and McIntyre has a brief advantage until Orton reverses the tide and sends McIntyre over the top rope.

Action spills outside and Orton is back dropped on the announce table.

After the break both men are in the ring and McIntyre has a small advantage and taunts Orton.

Orton explodes out do the turnbuckle with a clothesline, whips Orton to the ropes and misses a power slam, McIntyre hits a Glasgow kiss, Orton recovers and hits 3 back drops on the announce table.

Orton hits a draping DDT, sets up for an RKO but Paul causes a distraction and McIntyre hits a Claymore, pin attempt 1-2, kick out.

Paul and Jelly Roll argue outside and Jelly Roll pushes Paul to the ground.

McIntyre berates Jelly Roll, returns to attack Orton and Orton hits a RKO.

1-2-3

Post match Paul attacks Orton, Jelly Roll enters and throws Paul off Orton, Paul attempts a right but Jelly Roll counters with a right of his own.

Jelly Roll checks on Orton and gets hit by a Claymore kick.

– Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley in the crowd tonight ahead of their match tomorrow night.

– Bianca Belair announced as special guest referee for the “No Holds Barred” match between Naomi vs. Cargill tomorrow at Evolution.

– WCW head of security Doug Dellinger and DDP here tonight for Goldberg’s last match.

(2) Solo Sikoa (with MFT) defeated Jimmy Uso to retain the U.S. title

Sikoa taunts Uso to start the match and then Uso comes with fire and strikes, Sikoa gets some offense in but Uso sends him outside then hits a suicide dive.

Action goes back into the ring, Uso comes off the top of the rope but is hit with a spinning Solo.

Uso is sent outside and Talla Tonga blindsides with him.

Back from the commercial both are battling on the apron, Sikoa sends Uso into the post, Uso fires back with a super kick then a German suplex on the apron.

Uso climbs the top rope and hits a crossbody, 1-2 kick out.

Uso “backs it up” on Sikoa, Uso connects with an Uso splash, 1-2 kick out.

Uso charges Sikoa and Sikoa hits a kick into a spinning Solo.

Sikoa attempts a spike, Uso counters climbs the top rope to attempt a Uso Splash, Sikoa rolls out and regroups with MFT but Uso hits a moonsault on 3 members of MFT.

Tonga attempts to attack Uso but Uso is able to fight him off but Sikoa rolls up Uso for the pin, Tonga holds Uso down.

1–2-3

Post Match: Jacob Fatu comes out and lays out Los and Mateo. Then Tonga enters and the two battle on the middle of the ring, Tonga hits a boot, Fatu counters Tonga charging to him then hits a suicide dive on Sikoa, Tonga and Mateo.

(3) LA Knight defeated Seth Rollins.

Rollins lures Knight into the corner then attacks Knight and the two begin to exchange strikes.

After a few counters and reversals, action spills outside and Knight slams Rollins heads into the announce table then a flying clothesline off the table.

After the commercial Rollins is under control with a leg hold around his ribs. Knight is able to get some offense but Rollins hits a knee to the rib section then hits a splash on Knight, 1-2 kick out.

Rollins attempts a curb stomp but Knight hits a clothesline into a second rope elbow drop. 1-2 kickout.

Knight attempts a BFT but Rollins slides out of the ring and as Knight attempts to approach him, Rollins is able to create space and climbs the top rope, Knight also climbs it but Rollins slides through then Rollins hits a buckle bomb.

Rollins hits a swonton then a second rope moonsault but lands on his knee and appears to have buckled it.

The doctor comes out and apparently clears him and as Rollins comes out of the corner, Knight hits a BFT, 1-2-3