Hangman Page on his showdown with Jon Moxley, AEW posts time lapse video for All In set up

– Jon Moxley (via an interview with Justin Barrasso) on Hangman Page before their match at All In: Texas:

“He’s the first homegrown top guy in AEW. He has everything you’d want in a professional wrestler. The athleticism, intelligence, instinct, skill… name all the qualities you’d want as a pro wrestler, he’s got them.

The Millennial Cowboy, the Emo Cowboy, that vulnerability, it’s what endeared himself to so much of the audience in wrestling. Those people will support you to the end of the earth. Now they’re asking more of him. Now he has to live up to that.

The walls are closing in on Hangman Page. He’s about to reach the summit of a mountain, a personal mountain, he’s been climbing for the last 2 or 3 years. He created this out of his own emotional baggage, his own f–kups, and I couldn’t even explain the rest, you’d have to ask him. But he’s clearly been searching for something for a long time, and it would be a very long, very painful fall if it doesn’t happen for him.”

– AEW officially uploaded time lapse video of making of the stage of All In: Texas

The AEW crew worked tirelessly this week to get the stage ready for #AEWAllInTexas!

Here's a sneak peek! pic.twitter.com/fFUFyacd8d — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025