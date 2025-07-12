Hangman Page captures the AEW World Heavyweight title

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
202

Hangman Adam Page defeats John Moxley to become NEW AEW World Champion.

An absolutely insane Deathmatch from start to finish. We saw interferences from Young Bucks, Death Riders and the returns of Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin.

Page hit a buckshot lariat onto a bed of nails before choking Mox out. The crowd lost it, biggest pop of the night.

