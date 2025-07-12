Former NXT talent killed in shooting

Veteran professional wrestler Kevin Nikel, known as Ivan Warsaw and Knuckles Madsen, tragically passed away at 41 after being shot in the abdomen in Arkansas. Nikel, who wrestled in the independent scene and had a stint in WWE NXT, was found bleeding by deputies and later succumbed to his injuries.

NWA Texas is saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Nikel, professionally known as Ivan Warsaw & Knuckles Madsen.

His contributions to Professional Wrestling will never be forgotten.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time.

Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/UwdQVBhoRi

