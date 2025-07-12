Former NXT talent killed in shooting

By
Steve Gerweck
-
1
528

Veteran professional wrestler Kevin Nikel, known as Ivan Warsaw and Knuckles Madsen, tragically passed away at 41 after being shot in the abdomen in Arkansas. Nikel, who wrestled in the independent scene and had a stint in WWE NXT, was found bleeding by deputies and later succumbed to his injuries.

