Dustin Rhodes captures the TNT championship

Dustin Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara, Kyle Fletcher, & Daniel Garcia in a Fatal 4 Way Match to become the new TNT Champion.
Dustin now holds:
TNT Title
ROH Tag Team Title
ROH 6 Man Tag Team Title
