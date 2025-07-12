Dustin Rhodes captures the TNT championship

Dustin Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara, Kyle Fletcher, & Daniel Garcia in a Fatal 4 Way Match to become the new TNT Champion.

Dustin now holds:

TNT Title

ROH Tag Team Title

ROH 6 Man Tag Team Title

After wrestling 3 matches in 24 hours, @DustinRhodes is your NEW TNT Champion! Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/F34SEezPZe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025