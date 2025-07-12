Dustin Rhodes captures the TNT championship

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
237

Dustin Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara, Kyle Fletcher, & Daniel Garcia in a Fatal 4 Way Match to become the new TNT Champion.

Dustin now holds:

TNT Title
ROH Tag Team Title
ROH 6 Man Tag Team Title

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here