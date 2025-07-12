Dustin Rhodes and Toni Storm comment at the AEW Media Scrum

– Tony Khan and Renee Paquette welcomes everyone to All In Media Scrum. Khan, thanks everyone who’s been involved this whole week. Thanks Globelife Field & states this is the biggest attendance.

– Dustin Rhodes is up first, states this is unfortunate circumstances due to Adam Cole vacating TNT Championship. Rhodes states it’s all around heartbreaking.

– Dustin states this win is beyond emotional, especially being in Texas. He’s a bit sore since he had a couple of matches beforehand. However, it’s back to training on Monday.

– He states the future is bright when it comes to his nephews and The Von Erichs, it was special seeing everyone out there supporting and celebrating with him!! Dustin admits hard work pays off.

– Retaining AEW Toni Storm is up, she’s humbled and full of joy. She prepared a small speech, which included a lot of thanks to people and plenty of F**** Y** to others.

– Toni stated she felt like Dog **** after that match with Mercedes and stated that if she were to meet her again in the ring, she would not be nice. Also, during this title reign, she hasn’t learned much about herself.

