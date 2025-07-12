Athena wins the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

Athena wins the Women’s Casino Gauntlet by hitting the O Face on Mina Shirakawa for the win.
She now has a guaranteed shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.
Participants Included: Kris Statlander, Megan Bayne, Willow Nightingale, Tay Melo, Thekla, Julia Hart, Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa, Thunder Rosa, Syuri & Alex Windsor.
.@AthenaPalmer_FG is your Women's Casino Winner!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/dOTfsx8kMR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
SYURI IS HERE!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/raeHvSEFhb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025