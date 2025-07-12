Athena wins the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

Athena wins the Women’s Casino Gauntlet by hitting the O Face on Mina Shirakawa for the win.

She now has a guaranteed shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Participants Included: Kris Statlander, Megan Bayne, Willow Nightingale, Tay Melo, Thekla, Julia Hart, Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa, Thunder Rosa, Syuri & Alex Windsor.