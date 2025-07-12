All In: Texas surpasses 25,000 tickets distributed

With just a few hours to go to All In: Texas, the show has surpassed the 25,000 ticket mark according to @WrestleTix.

As of this moment, All In is at 25,700 tickets distributed, leaving around 1,500 seats open in this current configuration. A strong walk up will lead to further sections being opened.

The show is a given to surpass the $3 million gate, which is a record for an AEW show in the United States. All In: Texas is already the company’s most-attended show in the U.S., beating the 2021 Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Globe Life Field holds over 42,000 seats so there is room for expansion if need be.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996