AEW News and Notes

– Matthew Jackson (via AEW Close Up) on AEW’s roster:

“The roster we have currently now, I would put it against any roster in wrestling history. Talent wise. In-ring. Performance wise, I feel like we are number one. It’s hard to even get better than what we are now.”

– A Stan Hansen sighting!

REAL TEXAS SHIT ️ pic.twitter.com/UxcoVAYKfE — BRYAN KEITH (@bountykeith) July 12, 2025

– Will Ospreay ahead of AEW All In Texas:

Tonight wrestling changes forever. — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 12, 2025

“Tonight wrestling changes forever.”

– Posted via X: