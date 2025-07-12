AEW News and Notes

Steve Gerweck
– Matthew Jackson (via AEW Close Up) on AEW’s roster:

“The roster we have currently now, I would put it against any roster in wrestling history. Talent wise. In-ring. Performance wise, I feel like we are number one. It’s hard to even get better than what we are now.”

– A Stan Hansen sighting!

Will Ospreay ahead of AEW All In Texas:

“Tonight wrestling changes forever.”

– Posted via X:

