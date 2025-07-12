AEW All In: Texas goes down today from Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.

Things kick off with the two-hour ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show starting at 1/12c, leading fans directly into the main pay-per-view card that begins at 3/2c.

In action on the AEW All In: Texas ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show this afternoon will be The Sons of Texas vs. Shane Taylor Promotions, as well as ‘Big BOOM’ AJ & The Conglomeration vs. The Don Callis Family.

Featured below are complete AEW All In: Texas ‘Zero Hour’ results from Saturday, July 12, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 1-3pm EST.

AEW ALL IN: TEXAS ‘ZERO HOUR’ RESULTS 7/12/25

Things are officially off-and-running, as the AEW All In: Texas ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show has started live on AEW’s YouTube channel and other digital platforms. The camera settles inside Global Life Field, where pre-show hosts Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett and Paul Wight welcome us to the show.

The pre-show hosts are inside a mini ring that is set up inside the massive stadium, complete with a sea of rabid and passionate fans in the background. Paquette remarks almost immediately how loud it is, as audible chants begin spreading as she begins running down the stacked lineup for today’s record-breaking event.

After some early banter from the pre-show hosts, we get their initial thoughts on some of the action scheduled for today’s big show. The hosts then welcome special guest, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross to the pre-show. He talks about the diverse fans in attendance and says AEW is the perfect event for Arlington.

The talk with the Mayor wraps up and then some more guests are introduced, including Josh Mathews, who conducts a live backstage interview with Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay backstage about their high stakes showdown against The Young Bucks.

It is announced in a breaking news update that Adam Cole has been unable to gain medical clearance for the show today. As a result, his scheduled TNT Championship defense against Kyle Fletcher is off. Additionally, it is revealed that Cole has been stripped of the TNT title.

The belt will be up for grabs in a new late addition to the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view lineup. It will be Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes in a Fatal 4-Way with the now vacant TNT Championship at stake. The pre-show hosts talk about this unfortunate news and then move on.