AEW All In 2025 Coverage



Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone

—

The video package highlighting all of today’s matches airs.

—



AEW World Trios Championship Match

The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) and Gabe Kidd

All six guys brawl at the bell. Joe and Yuta head to the floor, followed by Castagnoli and Hobbs. Shibata and Kidd exchange chops in the ring, and Kidd takes advantage with a double-handed chop. Shibata comes right back and takes Kidd down, and then delivers a kick. Shibata delivers another quick kick, and then Joe and Yuta tag in. Joe takes Yuta down, and then applies a side-headlock. Joe drops Yuta with a right hand, and then delivers jabs into the corner. Joe follows with a chop, and then connects with a back elbow and an enzugiri in the opposite corner.

Hobbs tags in and delivers a few shots to Yuta before Shibata tags in. Shibata delivers shots to Yuta’s back and tags Hobbs back in. Yuta tries to come back with chops, but Hobbs slaps him on the back. Shibata does, as well, and then Hobbs and Shibata deliver chops in the corner as Shibata tags back in. Shibata knocks Kidd to the floor, but Yuta takes him down and tags in Castagnoli. Castagnoli and Shibata exchange shots and uppercuts, and then Castagnoli connects with one in the corner. Castagnoli backs away to charge, but Shibata connects with a running kick and follows with a dropkick.

Joe tags in and delivers shots to Castagnoli. Joe chops Castagnoli’s back and connects with a senton for a two count.

Kidd distacts Joe, and Castagnoli takes him down. Castagnoli sends Joe to the outside, and Kidd and Yuta stomp him on the floor. Castagnoli continues to work over Joe, and then gets in Hobbs’s face. Joe comes back with chops, but Castagnoli rakes his eyes and applies a rear choke. Joe gets free and drops Castagnoli with a barrel kick before slamming his face into the mat. Hobbs comes in and delivers shots to Castagnoli before delivering corner splashes to all three guys. Kidd comes back with a slap to Hobbs’s back, but Hobbs drops him with a clothesline. Hobbs slams Castagnoli with a spine-buster and goes for the cover, but Yuta breaks it up at two.

Hobbs clotheslines Kidd to the floor, but Castagnoli drops Hobbs with an uppercut for a two count. Yuta tags in, and they go for a Doomsday Device, but Hobbs counters with a powerslam to Yuta. Hobbs goes for the cover, but Castagnoli breaks it up at two. The Opps triple-team Yuta in the ring and Yuta goes for the cover, but Castagnoli breaks it up again. castagnoli and Hobbs spill to the floor, and then Castagnoli swings Hobbs into the barricade. Yuta delivers a German suplex to Shibata and goes for the cover, but Shibata kicks out at two. Kidd comes in with a suplex to Shibata, but Shibata gets right back up. Kidd delivers a right hand and follows with a brain-buster, but Shibata kicks out at the one count.

Joe tags in, and he and Kidd exchange quick shots. Kidd runs the ropes, but Joe counters with a powerslam. Joe goes for the cover, but the Riders break it up. Yuta tags in and he and Castagnoli go for the Fastball Special, but Hobbs breaks it up. Castagnoli, Hobbs, Kidd, and Shibata spill to the floor, and then Joe delivers the Muscle Buster on Yuta for the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Trios Champions: The Opps

-After the match, Kidd and the Riders attack The Opps with chairs. A chair gets wrapped around Joe’s neck, and Castagnoli stomps on it. Doctors rush the ring to check on Joe as Kidd and the Riders leave through the crowd. Joe is placed on a stretcher and wheeled out as Hobbs and Shibata look on.

—



Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match

-Winner earns a future AEW World Championship Match

Anthony Bowens vs. Bandido vs. Brody King vs. Josh Alexander vs. Juice Robinson vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kota Ibushi vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Max Caster vs. Mistico vs. MJF (w/MVP) vs. Ricochet vs. Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos

MJF goes for a quick roll-up, but Briscoe kicks out at two. MJF gets another quick two count, and then Briscoe gets one of his own before choking MJF on the mat. MJF gets free and delivers shots in the corner, and then follows with a scoop slam. MJF runs the ropes and then thrusts his crotch in Briscoe’s face. Briscoe comes back with chops and follows with elbow strikes. Briscoe sets up for the Jay Driller as Ricochet enters the match. Briscoe goes after Ricochet, but MJF knocks him down from behind. MJF and Ricochet shake hands and double-team Briscoe in the corner. They stomp him down and then pose in the corners as Bandido enters the match.

MJF and Ricochet shake hands again, but MJF pokes him in the eye and bails out of the ring. Bandido delivers shots to Ricochet and drops him with a press slam. MJF comes back in with a roll-up, but Bandido kicks out at two. MJF sends Bandido to the floor, and then Briscoe does the same to MJF and Ricochet. Briscoe delivers a scissor kick to Ricochet, and then follows an elbow drop off the apron. Briscoe drops MJF with a blockbuster, and then he and Bandido high-five. Bandido takes Ricochet back to the floor, and they exchange shots as Konosuke Takeshita enters the match.

Takeshita drops Ricochet with a Blue Thunder Bomb and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Bandido and Takeshita exchange shots, and Bandido connects with a kick to the face and a reverse hurricanrana. MJF takes Bandido down and goes for the cover, but Bandido kicks out at two. MJF tries to take Bandido’s mask as Mistico enters the match. Mistico takes MJF down, and then drops Takeshita with an arm-drag. Mistico drops Bandido with a hurricanrana, and then drops everyone with a dive from the top. Mistico gets MJF back into the ring and applies an arm-bar, but Briscoe stops MJF from tapping out and locks in an arm-bar of his own.

Takeshita breaks it up, and delivers shots to Briscoe and Mistico as Josh Alexander enters the match. Alexander and Takeshita double-team Briscoe, Mistico, and Ricochet, and then Alexander slams Bandido onto the apron. Bandido gets sent to the floor, and then Takeshita dives onto everyone else after Alexander lined them up on the outside. Alexander gets Bandido back into the ring as Anthony Bowens enters the match. Bowens delivers shots to Alexander and drops him with a flatliner. Bowens drops Takeshita with a face-buster, and then delivers a Famouser to MJF.

Bowens slams Ricochet to the mat, and then he and Briscoe exchange shots. Bowens drops Briscoe with a back elbow strike and a thrust kick, but Alexander and Takeshita drop him with double rolling elbow strikes. Ricochet comes back in with an enzuiguri to Alexander, but Alexander and Takeshita deliver a doomsday kneestrike to him. Takeshita goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out as Roderick Strong enters the match. Strong lays out MJF on the floor, and then delivers shots to Ricochet and Takeshita in the ring. Strong drops Takeshita with an Olympic Slam and goes for the cover, but Alexander breaks it up.

Alexander delivers shots to Strong, and then he and Takeshita double team Strong for a bit. Takeshita slams Strong with a powerbomb and goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two as Brody King enters the match.

King delivers shots to Alexander and Takeshita, and then Bandido comes back in to help out. Bandido and King deliver kicks and splashes to Alexander and Takeshita in the corners, and then King slams Ricochet with a spinning side slam. MJF rolls King up with a handful of tights, but King kicks out at two. King locks MJF in a choke on the apron, but MJF rakes his eyes to get free. King splasges MJF in the corner and connects with cannonballs to Ricochet, Takeshita, and Alexander. King delivers one to MJF, as well, and goes for the cover, but Ricochet breaks it up at two.

Bandido and King double-team Ricochet. King delivers a scoop slam, and then Bandido connects with a frog splash. Alexander and Takeshita come back in and take Bandido and King to the floor. Ricochet is left alone in the ring as Juice Robinson enters the match. Robinson delivers shots to Ricochet and takes him down with a running clothesline. Robinson follows with a scoop slam and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona run out to save Ricochet and attack Robinson. Ricochet connects with a Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Robinson kicks out at two. Ricochet and the Gates of Agony triple-team Robinson, but The Gunns make their return and attack Gates on the entranceway.

The Gunns drop Ricochet with 3:10 to Yuma, and then Robinson gets a roll-up for a two count as MJF breaks it up. Gates and the Gunns brawl to the back as Kota Ibushi enters the match. Ibushi comes in with kicks to everyone, and then delivers a running kick to King. Ibushi drops Bowens with a series of quick kicks, and then connects with a standing moonsault for a two count. Ibushi sends Bowens into the corner as The Beast Mortos enters the match. Mortos delivers shots to the guys in the ring, and then drops Briscoe with shots and a back elbow in the corner.

Ricochet goes after Mortos, but Mortos counters with a back-breaker over his knee. King and Mortos exchange chops and Mortos gets the advantage. Mortos delivers a lung-blower to Bowens, and then drops Takeshita with a discus lariat. Strong gets into the ring, but Mortos drops him with a headbutt. Mistico delivers a few enzuigiris to Mortos and drops him with a hurricanrana for a two count. Ricochet comes back in with shots to Mistico, and the Bandido drops Ricochet with the X Knee. Bandido goes for the 21 Plex, but Takeshita catches him and suplexes both Bandido and Ricochet.

Strong delivers a knee strike to Takeshita and follows with a Tiger Driver. Strong goes for the cover, but Alexander breaks it up. Alexander delivers a shot to Strong’s head, and then slams him down. Alexander goes for the cover, but Briscoe delivers the Froggy Bow. Bowens kicks Briscoe in the back and slams him down, but King breaks it up and delivers shots to Bowens. King slams Bowens down, and then Robinson delivers a left hand and a side slam to King. Robinson goes for the cover, but Mortos breaks it up. Mortos slams Robinson down, and then Ibushi delivers elbow strikes and a lariat to Mortos. Ibushi follows with a knee strike, and then Strong delivers his own knee strike to Ibushi.

Strong delivers End of Heartache and goes for the cover, but MJF breaks it up. MJF kicks Strong in the face and delivers a running slam for a two count. Strong comes back with the Sick Kick and MJF rolls out of the ring as Max Caster enters the match. Bowens stops Caster from entering the ring, and then Strong drops Caster with a knee strike. Strong delivers a gut-buster to Briscoe, but Briscoe comes back with a lariat and delivers the Jay Driller. MJF tosses Briscoe to the floor and gets the pin fall on Strong.

Winner: MJF

—

Backstage, Stokely Hathaway says FTR is done with the Outrunners. He says not only will FTR be watching the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match closely, but they will also be the guest commentators during the match. Stokely says they all hope everyone in the match has a lot of fun.

—

The AEW TNT Champion, Adam Cole, makes his way to the ring. Cole says he wants to wrestle tonight, but he is not able to. Cole says he isn’t in the right headspace to talk about retirement, but if this is the end he wants to talk to the crowd. Cole says the fans have always been supportive of him and he will love them forever. Cole thanks the fans for supporting him and AEW, and then Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong get into the ring and hug him. Cole leaves the title lying in the middle of the ring before leaving with O’Reilly and Strong.

—



Four-Way Match for the vacant AEW TNT Championship

Daniel Garcia (w/Matt Menard) vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Sammy Guevara

Fletcher kicks Garcia in the face and takes Guevara down as well. Guevara comes back and double-teams Fletcher with Rhodes, and then Fletcher and Rhodes spill to the floor. Guevara and Garcia exchange quick pin attempts, and then they double dropkick Fletcher as he gets back into the ring. Guevara and Garcia taunt each other, but Fletcher comes back with a double running clothesline. Rhodes delivers right hands to Fletcher in the corner, but Fletcher comes back with one of his own. Fletcher works over Rhodes’s leg, but Guevara comes back in to help.

Fletcher sends Guevara right back out, and then sends Garcia back to the floor as well. Fletcher stomps on Rhodes’s leg, and then stomps on his arm as well. Guevara delivers a Spanish Fly to Garcia from the apron to the floor, and then Fletcher applies the Figure Four to Rhodes. Guevar anad Garcia get back into the ring, and Garcia puts Guevara in a Figure Four as well. Rhodes and Guevara reverse the holds, and Fletcher and Garcia slap each other in the face as they are locked in the holds. Rhodes and Guevara release the holds, and then Fletcher and Guevara exchange shots.

Guevara low-bridges Fletcher to the floor, and then Guevara delivers shots to Garcia before diving onto Fletcher. Guevara goes back up top, but Garcia cuts him off and delivers a superplex. Garcia delivers another suplerplex, and then goes for a third, but Fletcher cuts him off. Garcia counters back and delivers a double superplex to Fletcher and Guevara. Garcia goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out at two. Garcia delivers right hands to Guevara and Fletcher in the corner, but Rhodes drops him with a powerslam. Rhodes delivers one to Fletcher, as well, but Fletcher comes back with a quick kick.

Rhodes drops Fletcher with a destroyer, and follows with Cross Rhodes for a two count. Rhodes goes for the Unnatural Kick on Fletcher, but Garcia stops him and delivers it himself. Rhodes goes for it, but Guevara stops him and delivers one of his own. Rhodes finally delivers his own, and then Guevara acidentally hits Rhodes in the corner after Garcia dodges him. Garcia applies a Boston Crab, but Guevara counters with an up-kick and a GTH to Garcia. Guevara goes for the cover, but Rhodes breaks it up. Guevara and Rhodes argue with each other, and then Garcia shoves them into each other and rolls Guevara up for a two count.

Guevara delivers a series of suplexes and goes up top. Guevara goes for a frog splash, but Garcia gets his knees up and applies the Dragontamer. Fletcher pulls Garcia out and delivers the apron powerbomb. Fletcher slams Guevara on the apron, as well, and then delivers a kick to the face of Rhodes in the corner. Fletcher connects with another kick to the face, but Guevara drops him with a shot. Garcia comes in and takes Guevara down, but Rhodes gets Garcia in a crucifix pin for a two count. Garcia comes back with shots to Rhodes and applies the Dragontamer, but Rhodes counters with a roll-up for the pin fall as Guevara is too late to break it up.

Winner and new AEW TNT Champion: Dustin Rhodes

-After the match, Rhodes celebrates with his kids and the Von Erichs, and then shakes hands with and hugs Guevara.

—

Taz has replaced McGuinness on commentary.

—



Tag Team Match

The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas JacksoN) vs. Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay (w/Prince Nana)

-If the Bucks win, Strickland and Ospreay cannot challenge for the AEW World Championship for one year.

-If Strickland and Ospreay win, the Bucks lose their EVP status in AEW.

After some back and forth, the Bucks take advantage with double teams on Strickland and then Ospreay. Strickland and Ospreay get frustrated on the outside, and then Strickland comes back in and tags Ospreay in. Ospreay knocks Nicholas to the floor and delivers an elbow strike and a chop to Matthew. Strickland tags in, and then Nicholas comes in, but Strickland and Ospreay keep the advantage this time. Ospreay connects with a standing Shooting Star Press on Matthew and goes for the cover, but Matthew kicks out at two. Strickland tags in and delivers a snapmare to Matthew before tagging Ospreay back in. Ospreay and Strickland try to double-team Matthew, but Matthew drops Strickland with a clothesline.

The Bucks try to double-team Ospreay, but Ospreay drops Nicholas with an elbow strike and delivers an enzuigiri to Matthew. The Bucks come back to double-team Ospreay and take advantage on the outside. The Bucks set up for a TK Driver on the floor, but Strickland blocks it before the Bucks drop him with a double superkick. Matthew and Ospreya get back into the ring, and Matthew delivers shots in the corner as Nicholas holds Ospreay down. Nicholas tags in and taunts Strickland, and then the Bucks double-team Ospreay in their corner. Matthew tags back in, but Ospreay delivers a few chops. Matthew gouges at Ospreay’s face, and then chokes him over the middle rope.

The Bucks double-team Ospreay again as Nicholas tags in. Ospreay gets slammed down and Nicholas goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Matthew tags in and drops a knee on Ospreay for another two count, and tags Nicholas back in. Ospreay blocks an enzuigiri from Nicholas and drops him with a dragon screw in the ropes. Matthew knocks Strickland off the apron, but Ospreay drops the Bucks with a double corkscrew kick. Strickland tags in and delivers shots and kicks to the Bucks. Strickland follows with a diving uppercut to Nicholas, but Matthew punches him in the throat. Strickland comes back with a powerslam to Matthew, and then takes Nicholas down for a two count.

Ospreay comes back in, and he and Strickland drop with Bucks with hurricanranas. Ospreay and Strickland drop the Bucks with dives over the top rope. Ospreay and Strickland double-team Nicholas back in the ring and they both go up top. Ospreay dives onto Matthew and Strickland does the same to Nicholas for a two count. Ospreay tags in, but Matthew shoves Strickland to the floor. The Bucks double-team Ospreay with shots and knee strikes, and then connects with a foot stomp/powerbomb combination Matthew goes for the cover and Nicholas dives onto Strickland, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Ospreay fires up after shots from Matthew, and they exchange elbow strikes and right hands.

Nicholas kicks Ospreay in the face and Matthew delivers a clothesline. Matthew drops Strickland with a shot on the apron, and Nicholas tags in. Nicholas goes for a Buckshot Lariat, but Ospreay rolls through. Everyone delivers superkicks to everyone else, and then the Bucks follow with destroyers before Strickland and Ospreay come back a House Call and a Hidden Blade. Strickland and Ospreay go up top, but the Bucks cut them off and climb as well. Strickland and Ospreay come back and deliver stereo Styles Clashes and get two counts. Strickland tags in and delivers a Swerve Stomp into a Storm Breaker on Matthew. Strickland goes for the cover, but Nicholas breaks it up.

The Bucks come back with shots to Stickland, and then Nicholas drops Nana with a superkick on the outside. The Bucks double-team Ospreay and deliver a low-blow. Matthew gets a roll-up for a two count, and then delivers another low-blow. The Bucks deliver the TK Driver to Strickland on the floor, and then Nicholas delivers the Hidden Blade to Ospreay. The Bucks deliver Risky Business to Ospreay and Matthew goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. The Bucks go for a EVP Trigger, but Ospreay counters and goes for a double Os-cutter. The Bucks block it and deliver the EVP Trigger. Matthew goes for the cover, but Strickland breaks it up at two.

Ospreay gets a roll-up on Nicholas, and then Ospreay accidentally hits Strickland with the Hidden Blade. The Bucks hit another EVP Trigger on Ospreay and Nicholas goes for the cover, but Ospreat kicks out at two. The Bucks deliver another TK Driver and Nicholas goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two again. The Bucks put Ospreay in the ropes and line up for superkicks, but Strickland crawls over and gets in front of Ospreay, like Ospreay did for him a few weeks ago. The Bucks deliver superkicks to Strickland, and then follows with an EVP Trigger, but Strickland blocks it and Ospreay delivers a Hidden Blade to Matthew.

Strickland and Ospreay deliver a Swerve Stomp/Tombstone combination and Ospreay goes for the cover, but Matthew kicks out. Ospreay delivers another Hidden Blade and goes for the cover, but Nicholas breaks it up. Nicholas gets sent to the floor and Strickland tags in. Strickland and Ospreay deliver a House Call/Hidden Blade combination to Matthew, and Strickland gets the pin fall.

Winners: Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay

—



Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

-Winner earns a future AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne vs.