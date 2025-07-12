Adam Cole not cleared to wrestle, Keith Lee responds to a disappointed fan, today’s birthdays

– Keith Lee responded to a fan by saying he won’t be at AEW All In, asking the fan’s child to forgive his absence. He added, “I am hopeful you guys have an absolute blast. Enjoy yourselves! All my love and gratitude.”

– Tony Khan has announced Adam Cole is not cleared to compete, and his match with Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Title is cancelled.

Instead, the new TNT Champion will be decided in a 4-way:

Dustin Rhodes vs Sammy Guevara vs Kyle Fletcher vs Daniel Garcia

– Happy birthday to:

* Brock Lesnar

* Shane Helms

* Sami Zayn