WWE SmackDown Results 7/11/25

WWE is live tonight from “The Music City.”

WWE SmackDown emanates from Nationwide Arena in Nashville, TN. at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix with the “go-home show” for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution 2.

Featured below are live ongoing results.

Backstage With Randy Orton & Jelly Roll

Backstage we see Superstars arriving to the show. One of them is Randy Orton, who runs into Jelly Roll. The two say their hellos as we head inside Nationwide Arena.

LA Knight, Paul Heyman & Solo Sikoa’s Family Kick Things Off

We hear the familiar sounds of LA Knight’s theme music as Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. “The Mega Star” makes his way to the ring and begins talking about Paul Heyman. He says “predictions and spoilers” are two things that come out of Paul Heyman’s mouth often.

“The Mega Star” says Heyman feels like he hold all of that power and in a way he does. Seth Rollins, a desperate man who is a little washed. He had to go make the desperate move and join Heyman. And together, they got this goon troop of slop house Bronson Reed and the dog-brained idiot Bron Breakker.

Knight says they tried to injure him and hurt him. And they tried to do it on Seth’s orders because he couldn’t do it himself. And in 24 hours, it’s him against Seth at Saturday Night’s Main Event. And even dropping Seth on his head on Monday was not enough.

LA Knight tells Seth he wants his dignity, justice and he wants to hurt him. And he will hurt him. He tells Seth he shouldn’t be scared to get his ass kicked and his ass will be kicked. That’s not a spoiler, that’s a fact of life. We hear Paul Heyman’s voice and out he comes with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Heyman says that as Seth’s personal oracle, he is blessed with many gifts in life. Besides being outlandishly good look, as an oracle, he can see into the future for Seth, himself, Bron and Bronson. And their future is the future of the entire industry.

And he sees LA Knight’s future and it is absolutely nothing because LA Knight has no future at all. Solo’s music hits and out he comes with JC Mateo, Tama Tonga and Tala Tonga. Solo says something’s change and something’s stay the same. Solo tells Heyman that when Heyman left to Raw and his family, everything changed.

There is no more Bloodline, no more Tribal Chief and no more Wiseman. They begin to approach Heyman as he slowly backs away. The fans chant “OTC”. Solo suggests to Heyman that he leaves the building right now before he and his MFT’s put him through a table like he did last year.

Heyman waves at them and leaves through the crowd. He looks at LA Knight and the fans chant “Yeah” and Solo tells them no. Solo tells LA Knight that he is the new United States Champion. And that means that the man that beat LA Knight at WrestleMania, the one that everyone is afraid of, the Samoan werewolf, he beat Jacob Fatu.

The fans chant “Fatu”. Solo tells LA Knight that he will give him he same opportunity as he gave Heyman, to leave and not come back. Or he will make sure that his MFT’s make sure that he doesn’t walk again. LA Knight says alright but the fans chant his name.

LA Knight says the fans won’t let him leave and if they want him to leave, to make him leave. All four men get on the ring apron but out comes Jimmy Uso who slides a steel chair in the ring. Jimmy hits JC Mateo with a super kick and he gets in the ring. Jimmy and LA Knight are in the ring with both men holding steel chairs.

Tala Tonga is about to get in the ring but Solo tells him to get down. Tala Tonga gets down and out comes Nick Aldis. He makes a match for later tonight, Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo against Jimmy Uso and LA Knight. That’s how the eventful opening segment wraps up.

Backstage With Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

From there, we see Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss talking together backstage. Bliss asks Flair to be at ringside for her match tonight but Flair tells her they are not friends.

Bliss tells her she knows that but everyone out tonight will have their tag team partner out and if she wants to make a statement to be out there. Flair tells her she will be there. We head to a quick commercial break.

Kairi Sane vs. Sol Rucs vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss

When the show returns, we see Roxanne Perez finishing up her ring entrance, in progress. We see Raquel Rodriguez at ringside in her corner. Already in the ring as well are Kairi Sane and WWE NXT Women’s North American and WWE Speed Women’s Champion Sol Ruca.

The theme for Alexa Bliss hits and the crowd roars as “Little Miss Bliss” makes her way out accompanied by an upbeat and playful Charlotte Flair. Bliss settles in the ring and Flair remains in her corner at ringside. The bell sounds and off we go with our opening contest.

Zaria is also at ringside in Ruca’s corner. Ruca drops Alexa face first onto the mat. She goes for the cover but Sane breaks it up. Sane with a kick onto Ruca and she throws Ruca to the outside of the ring. Sane to the ropes but Perez with right hands.

Both women to their feet and Ruca with a top rope dropkick onto both women and they fall to the outside. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the action still in progress.

After a double Sol-Snatcher from Sol Ruca that the crowd went wild for, we see things turn to chaos on the floor. Zaria and Raquel Rodriguez get into it, with Rodriguez slamming her on the commentary desk. Charlotte Flair also ends up in the mix. In the ring, Bliss hits Sister Abigail for the win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

WWE Tag-Team Championships

The Street Profits (c) vs. The Wyatt Sicks

After Tessitore and Barrett run down the lineup for WWE Evolution 2 on Sunday night, we head back inside the Nationwide Arena where the reigning and defending WWE Tag-Team Champions The Street Profits make their way out and head to the ring.

The team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins settle inside the squared circle for the next match of the evening, as the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. The show returns a few minutes later to the dark and ominous entrance for The Wyatt Sicks.

Representing The Wyatt Sicks will be Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis. Other members hang back at ringside. It’s time for tag-team title action. The bell sounds and off we go. Dawkins and Gacy kick things off for their respective teams. Gacy starts off well.

The two test their strength against the other, with each showing the ability to out-muscle the other and bully them across the ring with force. Dawkins gets Gacy down and out-wrestles him on the mat momentarily. Back up, The Wyatt Sicks takes over again as the show heads into a mid-match break.