Wrestling Tidbits

– The leading option in the clubhouse for the return of Roman Reigns is for him to be featured and labelled as “Tribal Chief 1” and “OTC 1” in regards to marketing and presentation upon his return.

– A vignette aired on TNA Impact last night, and it looks like Nzo is crossing the line and coming to TNA soon.

– According to @CNBC, The Khan family’s sports assets Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham FC and All Elite Wrestling are listed as being worth $9.888 Billion. They are the 13th most valuable sports empire in the world.

– Busy weekend for these girls…