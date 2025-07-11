Trish Stratus, John Cena, and Joe Hendry notes

– Trish Stratus (via Notsam Wrestling) says that she wishes there was a bigger build up for ‘Evolution 2.’

“Do I wish there was a bigger build? Do I wish we had a longer segment? Do I wish we didn’t have a very boring segment last week? Sure. But it is what it is. You get your time, you do your thing, and sometimes things get thrown together. It is what it is, right?”

– John Cena is only scheduled for one episode of WWE TV to build his SummerSlam match with Cody Rhodes, as he’s currently filming a movie:

“Cena is off television now and based in New Jersey filming a Netflix movie called “Little Brother.” He’s only scheduled for one TV at this point to build up his SummerSlam match with Rhodes”

– Joe Hendry via X:

Atlanta Believes Tickets selling fast

— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) July 11, 2025