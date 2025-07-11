Trey Miguel to undergo hernia surgery

Trey Miguel has announced that he will undergo hernia surgery following TNA Slammiversary.

Taking to social media, Miguel shared the news. He wrote,

“After Slammiversary I will undergo hernia surgery. I was given a choice and I chose to be there. I will give it my absolute best because that’s what TNA Wrestling deserves and you the fans. A full recovery is expected as this is a minor surgery. Thank you all for the well wishes and messages. Apologies to anyone I missed and didn’t get to reply to.”

TNA previously confirmed Miguel’s injury on the July 3rd episode of TNA iMPACT!, noting he had been sidelined due to the hernia.

Despite the setback, Miguel is still scheduled to compete at TNA Slammiversary on Sunday, July 20. He will team with Zachary Wentz in a high-stakes four-way ladder match for the TNA World Tag Team Championship. The duo will face reigning champions The Nemeths (Nic & Ryan Nemeth), The Hardy Boys (Matt & Jeff Hardy), and First Class (KC Navarro & AJ Francis).