Stephanie McMahon says its time for WWE Evolution, plus Drew McIntyre and TJ Wilson notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
305

Stephanie McMahon says it’s time for the women of WWE to rise up and make history once again at Evolution:

– Drew McIntyre (via Sports Illustrated): “Whenever talent backstage ask me for any type of advice, I always say ‘Maybe change your last name to Fatu or something, and you’ll get more opportunities.’”

– Happy birthday to TJ Wilson!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here