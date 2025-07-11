Steph De Lander on the financial toll of living in the U.S. as a foreign pro wrestler

Steph De Lander opened up about the financial and emotional toll of staying in the United States as a foreign pro wrestler, revealing, “I’ve spent probably at least 25 to 30 grand on my visa in the last four years, just so I can live here.” Despite that steep cost, she’s still on a temporary athlete visa: “And I don’t have a green card. I’m not a citizen. I’m still on, like, the base level… an athlete in America visa.”

Getting released from WWE as a non-citizen is more than a career setback—it’s a crisis. “You are truly up a creek without a paddle when you get released as a foreigner,” she said. The system, she explained, is not something you can navigate alone: “And you completely have to rely on other people to help you with that, because it’s all word of mouth. It’s all you know someone who knows someone who can help you with this… and that is the only reason why I’m still able to be in the country.”

She gave heartfelt praise to Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona for helping her through it all: “I will never be able to repay back Chelsea and Matt for everything that they’ve done for me, because, yeah, they really come through.”

Source: Wrestling Life with Ben Veal