Speculation on Britt Baker, Ricochet’s strong words for WWE counter-programming, KO & Ripley notes

– Those in AEW reportedly don’t believe that Britt Baker isn’t being used because she wants to leave for WWE. The belief is that she will be back, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, those “who absolutely would know” wouldn’t confirm or deny the reports.

– Rhea Ripley warns fans not to send mail to her home and says it goes right in the trash.

Fan mail sent directly to my house will not be opened. It will be thrown out. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 10, 2025

– WWE superstar Kevin Owens is expected to undergo neck surgery soon.

– Ricochet says WWE are absolute cowards for scheduling major shows on the same days as AEW