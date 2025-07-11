Mina Shirakawa crowned the new ROH Interim Women’s World Television Champion

Steve Gerweck
Mina Shirakawa has been crowned the new ROH Interim Women’s World Television Champion after emerging victorious in a four-way match against Miyu Yamashita, Yuka Sakazaki, and Persephone.

A future match between Red Velvet and Mina Shirakawa will determine the permanent champion.

