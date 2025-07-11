Mina Shirakawa crowned the new ROH Interim Women’s World Television Champion

Mina Shirakawa has been crowned the new ROH Interim Women’s World Television Champion after emerging victorious in a four-way match against Miyu Yamashita, Yuka Sakazaki, and Persephone.

A future match between Red Velvet and Mina Shirakawa will determine the permanent champion.

The NEW Interim Women's World TV Champion @MinaShirakawa goes face to face with @Thee_Red_Velvet. If Mina is still the champion when Velvet is cleared, they WILL fight for the title. Watch #ROHSupercard EXCLUSIVELY on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf! pic.twitter.com/DhzP9liqWG — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2025

#AndNEW! An Interim ROH Women’s World TV Champion has been crowned at #ROHSupercard – @MinaShirakawa has captured her first @ringofhonor championship! pic.twitter.com/UhuVSyr4OJ — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2025