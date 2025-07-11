Live ROH Supercard of Honor of Honor PPV results

Live from the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, AEW presents ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 airing exclusively on the HonorClub streaming service.
Zero Hour:
– “Vanilla Baby” Blake Christian defeated Jay Lethal by Submission
– The Dark Order (with the assistance of Brodie Lee Jr) defeated The Frat House with a “Lariat”
– Diamante defeated Lady Frost with a rolling cutter (assistance with the ropes).
– The Von Erichs defeat Premier Athletes on Supercard Zero Hour
Main Show
– Hechicero defeats Michael Oku
– AR Fox defeated Adam Priest, Atlantis Jr., and Lee Johnson in the $50,000 four-way match
– Lee Moriarty defeated Blue Panther by Submission to retain ROH Pure Championship
