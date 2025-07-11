Lance Storm speculates on his future with TNA, wrestling couple celebrate wedding anniversary

– TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva recently appeared on “The Ariel Helwani Show” as part of his ongoing media tour. During the interview, Silva discussed the company’s efforts to secure a new media rights deal and revealed that potential partners have expressed interest in TNA broadcasting live on a weekly basis.

Reacting to the news on Wrestling Observer Live, TNA producer Lance Storm shared his thoughts. Storm admitted that if TNA were to go live every week, he might step away from his role. He emphasized the importance of his current work/life balance but added that he would be open to continuing in a reduced capacity that wouldn’t require his weekly presence. He said,

“Yeah, this has been talked about many times and my answer is always there’s a good chance I won’t be working there if that happens. I love TNA, I love my job, I love everyone that I work with. But, my life has always been a balance of my home life and my schedule and the idea of flying out early Wednesday to not get home till later in the day Friday is a three-day week job and I’m not sure that’s in the cards for me anymore. Maybe we could work out a deal that I didn’t do every week. Who knows? I would do everything I could to stay with the company should that happen and that’d be great if they could get a great media rights deal. But, I’m not looking at a full-time schedule at this point in my life.”

– Congratulations to Brian Cage and Melissa Santos on six years of marriage: