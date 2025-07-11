John Cena to serve as executive producer for new HGTV show

HGTV announced that a new show titled Junk or Jackpot is coming to the network which will be executive produced by current WWE champion John Cena.

“Yes, that John Cena,” the social media post said.

Junk or Jackpot will feature host Bobby Berk following collectors as they discover the true monetary value of their extremely unusual trinkets. From rare puppets to dolls and superhero figurines, surprises await at every turn.

“What we collect is a reflection of who we are and what we love,” Cena said. “Grateful to @HGTV and Bobby for making this project come to life!”

No premiere date was announced.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996