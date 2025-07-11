Jelly Roll expected to wrestle at SummerSlam

PWInsider.com is reporting that singer/songwriter Jelly Roll is currently undergoing wrestling training and is scheduled to make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam next month.

The 40-year-old Tennessee native appeared multiple times on WWE television and sang the anthem at WrestleMania this year. He also performed at last year’s SummerSlam, even getting physical in the ring by chokeslamming Austin Theory and then joining The Miz and R-Truth to do John Cena’s five knuckle shuffle on Theory.

Jelly Roll is expected to be at Smackdown tomorrow night to kick start the storyline which will see him step between the ropes for his firs official match.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996