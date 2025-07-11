Hulk Hogan’s wife provides a health update

According to Hulk Hogan’s wife, Sky, he is recovering from a major surgery. She responded to a fan questioning whether The Hulkster was in a coma:

mrs.sky.hogan:

No, he’s definitely not in a coma! His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage… none of those rumors are true.

He’s been recovering from a major four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF), which is an intense surgery with a long and layered healing process.

If you look it up, you’ll see what the last six weeks have involved… not just for his spine, but also for his vocal cords, and the eating/breathing tubes that are clamped over during surgery.

We’ve been in and out of the hospital to support that recovery. So truly, there’s no need for the drama or panic some people try to stir up.

He’s healing, and we’re taking it one day at a time with love, strength, and patience.