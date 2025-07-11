How is betting on WWE legal in the UK but banned in the U.S.?

WWE has become a worldwide phenomenon, attracting fans from all over the world. Both spectators and, in some areas, bettors. This has left many U.S fans behind, wondering why their friends in the UK can wager on events, but not them. So let’s take a closer look at how betting on WWE is legal in the UK but banned in the U.S.

WWE is still a sport; however, it’s also a form of scripted entertainment. Match outcomes are predetermined by writers and producers, which is why it’s not considered in the same way as other sports by gambling regulators. This is why your options are very different depending on which side of the Atlantic you’re on.

A permissive betting environment in the UK

In the UK, sports betting is highly regulated. However, it’s also very inclusive. The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC,) operating under the Gambling Act 2005, allows licensed operators to offer odds on a wide range of events, including entertainment and novelty markets.

And this is where WWE falls. However, even though the outcomes are predetermined, many bookmakers will regularly offer WWE odds. Especially when it comes to major events like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. However, these bets are categorized differently from traditional sports. They usually fall under ‘specials’ or ‘entertainment’ markets alongside other options like wagering on Love Island and other reality TV shows’ results. They are also usually capped with a low maximum stake, which helps to mitigate insider information risks.

Regulatory roadblocks in the U.S.

In comparison, the United States gambling market remains very restrictive when it comes to scripted events like WWE. Under most state laws, wrestling isn’t classified as a sport. Instead, it’s considered entertainment and placing wagers on predetermined outcomes poses a number of legal and ethical challenges. The Wire Act of 1961 and the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006 make this even more complicated by restricting interstate betting and online gambling transactions.

Even with legal sports betting now active in over 30 states, none of them currently allow wagers on WWE matches. There are even states like Colorado and Michigan that have explicitly rejected proposals to include scripted content in their betting catalogs. This is because it undermines the principles of fair wagering and consumer protection. Since match results are known in advance by a select few, there is a high risk of insider information being exploited. This could compromise the integrity of betting markets and is seen as a contradiction to responsible gambling practices.

The role of bookmakers

UK bookmakers are still extremely cautious when it comes to WWE odds. Most limit wagers to around £50 to £100 per market. The odds are also suspended hours before the event to help protect against leaks. However, the option is still there for wrestling fans, offering an exciting and low-risk way to test their storyline predictions.

Not all betting sites in the UK will offer WWE betting, due to its risk of integrity, but none in US. For example, giants like BetMGM in the US currently don’t offer WWE markets, but of course, that hasn’t stopped curiously. Bettors frequently search for the latest verified promo code from BetMGM with the hopes of using it on major WWE events.

WWE’s attempt to legalize betting in the U.S.

In 2023, WWE tried to change this. Partnering with accounting firm Ernst & Young to safeguard match outcomes in the hopes that betting could be legalized. They tried to persuade state regulators in Michigan, Colorado and Indiana to change their regulations. They approached these states with comparisons to Oscar betting, which is allowed in certain states under very specific conditions.

However, this idea was met with a lot of skepticism. Regulators had concerns over integrity, potential leaks and the differences between a competition and a choreographed performance. In the end, WWE was unable to proceed with its efforts, leaving betting regulations unchanged.

A legal grey area

Sports betting on competitive sports typically falls into well-defined regulatory categories. And placing wagers on scripted events comes with a new set of challenges. These markets sit right in the middle of entertainment and gambling law, which is why they experience different treatment across jurisdictions.

The key difference between the U.S and the UK is regulation:

* The UK follows a model that permits anything not expressly forbidden.

* The U.S applies a permission-based model. Unless an event is clearly authorized, it’s typically excluded.

This is why betting on scripted events like WWE and even TV shows like the Game of Thrones finale for example, remains possible in the UK. Whereas U.S operators avoid them altogether to stay compliant.

Consumer behavior and market maturity

Part of the difference between the UK and the U.S. is due to the consumer behavior that surrounds gambling. In the UK, betting has long been a culturally accepted pastime. As a result, consumers in the UK are more accustomed to a wide range of betting markets. This has also given regulators the experience and knowledge to be able to regulate these different markets with fairness and integrity in mind.

In contrast, sports betting only began gaining widespread legal traction after 2018. Regulatory caution and consumer unfamiliarity with entertainment betting may have slowed down market diversification. U.S bettors tend to focus more on traditional sports, with novelty markets taking a backseat. As the industry continues to develop, it may eventually make space for this type of betting, both with regulators and consumers. WWE fans in the U.S will have to settle for fantasy wrestling leagues or head to the UK for now if they want to get involved with legal WWE betting.

While the gambling wrestling fandom continues to grow, the gap between the UK and U.S gambling laws on WWE betting remains significant. The UK embraces novelty betting with safeguards in place, whereas the U.S remains cautious and avoids it altogether.

As betting trends evolve and the U.S market matures, there’s a chance that laws could catch up. But for now, betting on scripted events like WWE remains a distinctly British indulgence.