Charlotte Flair on double standards when it comes to age and gender

Charlotte Flair delivered a powerful message about double standards in wrestling when it comes to age and gender.

She stated: “I’m 39. But as a female wrestler who’s pushing 40, I promise you, there are people in this industry who already consider me old.” She pointed out the hypocrisy by comparing herself to top male stars, saying, “Nevermind that I’m literally younger than Cody, who is considered the face of the company, and Roman, who is probably our biggest star. Nevermind that CM Punk, who I’m seven years younger than, main-evented Night 1 of Mania…and John Cena, who I’m nine years younger than, main-evented Night 2.”

Charlotte emphasized that longevity is respected for men but often used against women: “Nevermind that we live in an era when athletes are extending their primes for longer than ever. For men — and I say this with so much respect for the guys I just mentioned — there’s no such thing as ‘aging out.’” But when it comes to women, the narrative changes drastically: “For WOMEN, though?? The rules are just different. For women, as depressing as it sounds, I think a lot of people still only know ONE way to value them: as young and disposable.”

Source: The Players’ Tribune