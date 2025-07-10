Update on Shayna Baszler’s NXT role

Shayna Baszler confirmed she was recently at WWE NXT but clarified her role was minimal. “I happened to be at the (WWE) P.C. working with people… So please, the dirt sheets are usually wrong so do not believe stuff.” She explained she was just sitting on the headset to learn, inspired by Daniel Bryan. “He learned a lot… so I figured during the times when I was home, I would go to NXT and I would sit on the headset… It helps you understand the TV part of wrestling.” She emphasized it wasn’t anything more. “I happened to sit on a headset, that’s it. That’s literally all that happened, guys…”

As for her future, Shayna says anything is possible. “I still think I have some stories to tell… is it a possibility? Sure.” She remains under contract for now. “As of right now, I’m still under my 90 days.” She’s also considering Japan. “I really kind of wanna go back to Japan… But, I’ve wrestled all the Joshis that I want to except for… Ah, there’s a couple, I guess.”

Source: Shayna Baszler’s Twitch