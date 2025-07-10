Study: Ranking the most abused wrestlers online

According to a study from @CryptoManiaks, the wrestlers who receive the most abuse online are:

#1. Charlotte Flair

#2. Nia Jax

#3. Mercedes Moné

#4. Saraya

#5. Tegan Nox

#6. CM Punk

#7. Chris Jericho

#8. Cora Jade

#9. The Young Bucks

#10. Jade Cargill

#11. Jon Moxley

#12. Alexa Bliss

#13. Britt Baker

#14. Will Ospreay

#15. Ricochet, Natalya, Nikki Bella (tied)

*based on data collected from the end of April 2024 to end of April 2025.

Of all the sports from their study, wrestlers faced the highest levels of online abuse.