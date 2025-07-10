Study: Ranking the most abused wrestlers online

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
233

According to a study from @CryptoManiaks, the wrestlers who receive the most abuse online are:

#1. Charlotte Flair
#2. Nia Jax
#3. Mercedes Moné
#4. Saraya
#5. Tegan Nox
#6. CM Punk
#7. Chris Jericho
#8. Cora Jade
#9. The Young Bucks
#10. Jade Cargill
#11. Jon Moxley
#12. Alexa Bliss
#13. Britt Baker
#14. Will Ospreay
#15. Ricochet, Natalya, Nikki Bella (tied)

*based on data collected from the end of April 2024 to end of April 2025.

Of all the sports from their study, wrestlers faced the highest levels of online abuse.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here