Study: Ranking the most abused wrestlers online

According to a study from @CryptoManiaks, the wrestlers who receive the most abuse online are:
#1. Charlotte Flair
#2. Nia Jax
#3. Mercedes Moné
#4. Saraya
#5. Tegan Nox
#6. CM Punk
#7. Chris Jericho
#8. Cora Jade
#9. The Young Bucks
#10. Jade Cargill
#11. Jon Moxley
#12. Alexa Bliss
#13. Britt Baker
#14. Will Ospreay
#15. Ricochet, Natalya, Nikki Bella (tied)
*based on data collected from the end of April 2024 to end of April 2025.
Of all the sports from their study, wrestlers faced the highest levels of online abuse.