Saraya on how AEW sweetened the deal to leave WWE

Saraya opened up about her decision to join AEW instead of returning to WWE in 2022, revealing how both companies reached out to her around the same time. “I was never open to the idea of wrestling again, because I just assumed I wasn’t going to do it. So when me and WWE parted ways, I was like, What the f*** am I going to do with my life now? I can’t wrestle, what the hell am I going to do?”

Just a few weeks after her WWE departure, she started getting calls again. “I was a little stressed out, but then, within a couple of weeks, WWE was calling me again to come back. Hunter was the one that called me, and then AEW called me at the same time.”

That left her feeling stuck between two big options. “So I was just like, well, what the f*** do I do? Who do I go with?” WWE offered her a potential return to the ring depending on medical clearance. “And then WWE was like, if you want to wrestle again at some point, we can check your neck and we’ll keep that coin in your back pocket. And I was like, Okay. Then I was just gonna do a GM role again there. So I was like, Okay, that sounds great.”

But AEW sweetened the deal in a way WWE didn’t. “But then AEW called me, and they were just like, we’ll sign your brother. And I was like, ok.”

Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet