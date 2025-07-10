Kevin Von Erich signs with AEW, Dustin Rhodes signed a new contract last year, Goldberg on Breakker

– Ross and Marshall Von Erich have announced (via The Claw Pod) that Kevin Von Erich has joined AEW. Ross clarified the nature of the deal as “sort of a legends deal kind of thing.”

– Dustin Rhodes signed a 6-year extension with AEW last year, according to Dallas Morning News.

“If he can make it to the end of the 6-year deal he signed with AEW over the winter, in which he consults, coaches, occasionally wrestles and acts as an ambassador for the promotion, he’ll have six decades in the business.”

– Goldberg made it clear that he believes “Bron Breakker should be the only one in WWE who should be using the spear.” He revealed that he spoke directly with Bron about it, saying, “I had the conversation last night with Bron and I told him my feelings on it and I think 1000% he’s the only human being in the WWE that should be doing that.” While he acknowledged that his opinion might stir some controversy, Goldberg stood firm, adding, “I know I’m going to catch a lot of hell from that, but I don’t care because that’s the truth. It is what it is.”

Source: SHAK Wrestling