Goldberg on picking Gunther for his retirement match, note on Jelly Roll in WWE

– While speaking to 11Alive, Goldberg opened up about why GUNTHER was picked as his final opponent, revealing it wasn’t some random decision by WWE creative. It all goes back to a past incident that sparked real tension.

He said: “Well, as I said the other night, um, on the show, I was vying for my retirement match, and he just so happened to put himself in that spot. I really hope for you — it could have happened to anybody that opened their mouth negatively about me and my family when we were there, um, you know, back for the pay-per-view. So, um… he— I don’t know whether it was planned by him. I—I don’t know. All I can say is he willingly stepped right into that spot, and I willingly accepted him as my final opponent.”

– PWInsider reports that Jelly Roll has been training to make his WWE in-ring debut, and will do so at SummerSlam. The storyline will kick off tomorrow on SmackDown and he’ll be aligned with a “top babyface” heading into SummerSlam