Francine is cancer free, Jack Perry backstage, WWE partners with Maybelline

– ECW extreme legend Francine asked for prayers because she was being checked for cancer. And she’s cancer free!

“Just got my biopsy results and NO CANCER WAS FOUND! God is good!

Thank you for all the prayers and positive thoughts that you sent my way! ”

Just got my biopsy results and NO CANCER WAS FOUND! God is good! Thank you for all the prayers and positive thoughts that you sent my way! — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) July 10, 2025

– Jack Perry has been backstage at some recent AEW tapings, reports WrestleVotes.

– WWE has announced its first-ever cosmetics partnership with Maybelline New York. The partnership will commence with Maybelline serving as the Presenting Partner for WWE Evolution this Sunday.