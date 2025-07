– WWE is scheduled to hold an ‘NXT Heatwave’ PLE on Sunday, August 24 in South Carolina.

‘AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door’ will be taking place on the same day in London, England – hours prior to the NXT show.

Source: WrestleVotes Radio (Backstage Pass)

– Announced for Smackdown:

* Jelly Roll is set to appear

* The Street Profits (C) vs Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Titles

* Ron Killings vs Aleister Black is also set for tomorrow’s SmackDown