Darby Allin doesn’t need the AEW title to feel vindicated

Darby Allin says he doesn’t necessarily need the AEW World Championship to feel vindicated:

“I told Tony before I went to Everest, ‘I already feel like I’m the champion of the world. I don’t need the [AEW World] Championship belt to feel validated because I’m already winning in life. I feel so free and happy. I’m grateful for everything.’

I really don’t give a sh-t. Some people are so concerned with winning this thing. I just want to have good storylines. I’m not trying to be like, ‘I need to be the top guy.’ I want to have good sh-t.”

(via @WTFpod)