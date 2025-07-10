Charlotte Flair on the current relationship the Four Horsewomen have:

“We’ve definitely had our ups and downs over the years. I won’t pretend we’re best friends…… or that we’re all even friends at the moment. I won’t pretend there’s a 4HW group chat I’ll send this article to when it publishes. And thinking about it that way, it does make me sad sometimes. But I also think it’s part of life, you know? Especially at the highest levels of professional competition.

And on a professional level?? The respect between the four of us is absolute — and the bonds we share are f***ing indestructible. There’s not another person alive who knows what we’ve been through as a group, or what it’s taken for us to all still be active, and to all still be at the top of our games, as women working in a business that’s still learning how to treat women.”

(The Players’ Tribune)