Charlotte Flair on a storyline that was emotionally difficult for her

Charlotte Flair opened up about a storyline that was emotionally difficult for her — the controversial angle involving her father Ric Flair and Lacey Evans. She admitted, “I’ve never turned anything down, but I had one thing I was struggling with. My dad and the Lacey stuff I kind of struggled with.” Reflecting on the situation, she expressed some regret in how she handled it, saying, “Again, learning, I wish I would have approached it differently from an entertainer standpoint. I just couldn’t get past… he’d been my manager… I handled it wrong.”

While Charlotte typically goes along with creative direction, she noted, “That was the one time I was just… I went with everything until she got pregnant, but I struggled with that a little, emotionally. But nothing was being done bad to me or anything.”

She also touched on the blurred lines between her personal life and her WWE persona, explaining, “Because real-life stuff has been used against my character, so people… it’s hard to separate real and fake.”

