AEW Continental and International titles to remain past All In

In a conference call with reporters yesterday ahead of All In, AEW President Tony Khan clarified that the Continental and International titles are not being retired at all and the new AEW Unified champion may have to carry all three titles with him!

Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will renew their rivalry this Saturday, with the winner crowned the new AEW Unified champion.

But while it was thought that the two titles that they carry respectively were going away, Khan said they’re not, with the lineage of both titles remaining intact.

AEW already had the Triple Crown championship which involved three titles at the time – the AEW Continental, the ROH, and NJPW Strong championships. The idea did not last long and the champion at the time, Eddie Kingston, eventually lost the three titles in three different matches.

Okada has been Continental champion for 476 days as of today while Omega has been the International champion for 122 days so far.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996