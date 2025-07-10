Adam Cole on being TNT champion: “I’m giving myself an A”

In an interview with Righteous Reg and Phil Lindsay of Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, AEW TNT champion Adam Cole reflected on his reign up to this point…

“I’m very proud of the defenses that I’ve had. Whether it was against Josh Alexander, Claudio, the Kyle match didn’t end the way I wanted to and ended in a disqualification, but as far as me holding onto this championship, being proud of this championship, and looking into the future of all the title defenses I want to have, I’m giving myself an A. I take full pride in being champion. I’m not focused on anything else right now except for being TNT Champion. I am thinking about my boys in the Paragon as well, but as far as championship gold, I’m just focused on that. We’re in the process, and this thing is just getting kick-started. After I beat Kyle, I’m going to focus on my next challenger, whether it’s other members of the Don Callis Family or people I’m not even thinking of. I’m ready to defend this title against anyone and everyone.”

You can check out the full interview below…