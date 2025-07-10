7/10/25 TNA Impact Recap

– The Elegance Brand defeated Myla Grace and Harley Hudson.

– Cedric Alexander, Jason Hotch and John Skyler defeated Mustafa Ali’s personal security.

After the match, Tasha Steelz hit a low on Alexander, and Mustafa Ali hit Cedric with a steel chair.

– Masha Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee defeated Fatal Influence.

– Moose says he will be the longest X Division Champion of all-time when he defeats Leon Slater at TNA Slammiversary.

– Steve Maclin defeated Jake Something and Mance Warner to retain the TNA International Title.

– A vignette aired and it looks like Nzo is crossing the line and coming to TNA soon.

– Indi Hartwell defeated Victoria Crawford.

– Joe Hendry interview.

Joe says he doesn’t respect Trick and he doesn’t mind Mike Santana being added in the match at Slammiversary. He says Santana wi be the guy one day but not at the PPV and that he will do everything in his power to get back the TNA World Title for TNA.

– First Cla$$ & The Nemeths defeated The Hardys & The Rascalz.

– Trick Williams who was on commentary caused a distraction. He and first cla$$ beat up Matt Hardy.

Mike Santana & Joe Hendry both came out to even the odds but Hendry accidentally struck Santana as both of them had to be separated to end TNA.