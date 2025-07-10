7/10/25 AEW Collision Recap

Follow along with the Starman as he recaps tonight’s episode of AEW Collision live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX.

It’s the last stop before All In as we head into the Curtis Culwell Center and get right into the first match of the night.

Match 1: Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher & RPG Vice) vs. Paragon (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) (Trios Match)

The bell sounds and Kyle Fletcher quickly removes himself from the match as Trent Beretta is tagged in. Paragon work together with quick tags to work over Beretta as Roderick Strong picks up a near fall. Fletcher is tagged back in as he is quick to take down Strong and picks up a near fall in the process. The Callis Family begin making quick tags of their own to wear down Strong in their corner. Strong is able to evade Rocky Romero’s attack and make the hot tag to O’Reilly, who takes out all three members of the Don Callis Family both in and out of the ring. The match then breaks down as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues as Beretta and O’Reilly take each other down with clotheslines. Strong is tagged in and he takes out all three members of the Callis Family and picks up a near fall on Beretta. Fletcher then kicks Strong and tags himself into the match, as the Callis Family use quick tags to wear down Strong and pick up a near fall. Strong fights his way through all three members and makes the hot tag to Adam Cole.

Cole takes out Beretta and Romero and tosses Beretta into his own corner and begs Fletcher to tag into the match. Fletcher makes the tag and the two trade kicks until Cole hits the Panama Sunrise, but Fletcher kicks out. Fletcher then counters Cole with a lariat and makes the tag to Romero. The match then breaks down for a minute until Cole connects with the Boom on Romero to pick up the pin fall.

Winners: Paragon (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) defeated Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher & RPG Vice) by pin fall.

After the match, Cole begs Fletcher to fight as Don Callis yells at Fletcher to not take the bait. Fletcher leaves the ring as the two stare each other down and will meet at All In Texas.

Footage is aired that took place after last night’s Dynamite where the Death Riders talk about wrestlers being pathetic and weak. Moxley says if they want to be the real thing, they have to be all in, not all out. The announce team then hype the All In Texas card, as we take a further look into Mistico and his move set with a special Technique by Taz segment.

The announce team recap the return of Scorpio Sky last week with the Sky Flight Team. Christopher Daniels says with this team, the sky is no limit.

Match 2: Mistico vs. The Beast Mortos

Mortos charges at Mistico to get this match started. Mistico is able to dodge the charge and hits the 619 before sending Mortos out to the floor and hitting a couple of diving shoulder blocks through the ropes. Back in the ring, Mistico hits a splash from the top rope to pick up a near fall. Mortos fights his way back into the match and takes Mistico down with a snap slam as we head into a commercial break.

The match continues Mistico regains control of the match with a series of high flying moves and picks up a near fall. Mistico and Mortos then trade off pin attempts until they are both laid out on the canvas. Mortos then lands a Samoan Drop for another near fall and follows with a Lung Blower for another near fall. Mistico then counters and hits a series of kicks before going for a moonsault, but Mortos is able to get the feet up to block. Mistico is able to recover and hits the La Mistica to pick up the submission victory.

Winner: Mistico defeated The Beast Mortos by submission.

MJF is seen on the big screen wearing Mistico’s mask and says Mistico will not get into the Men’s Casino Gauntlet match because he will defeated Mark Briscoe, but if Mistico does happen to get in, MJF will steal another one of his masks until he has every one of them and he has no choice but to show the world his ugly face.

Mark Briscoe is backstage and says he is coming to win the Casino Gauntlet match. Briscoe then calls out MJF for disrespecting his brother’s name and every minute that goes by, he gets more pissed off. Briscoe says at this point, he has got to whip MJF’s ass.

Hangman Adam Page was asked by Renee Paquette to comment after last night’s main event on Dynamite, but Page just walks by her. Page then enters Swerve Strickland’s locker room as Will Ospreay stands between them. Page asks for two minutes as Ospreay and Prince Nana leave the room. Swerve says he knows Page is there to ask for help, however, Page says he is wrong. Page says he feels like he is heading into a suicide mission and wants to do something he should have done two years ago.

Page airs his grievances about their past and he regrets what he did to Swerve, and Swerve admits to the same. Page says he is bringing his family on Saturday and Swerve says he will stay clear of them. As Page is about to walk off, Swerve brings up the house Page burned down and says maybe it is time to let go of the past after all. Page leaves the locker room as Swerve picks up a large chain and wraps it around his fist.

Jon Moxley walks out to the ringside area and grabs a microphone. He asks what kind of crap was just aired between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. Moxley says the difference between him and Page, is that he will make no apologies and have no regrets. In 48 hours, Page will be Texas dead as he and Marina Shafir walk off through the crowd.

