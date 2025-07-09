WWE collaborating with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, Shelly Martinez note

– Former WWE diva Shelly Martinez shares some thoughts in regard to those who paved the way for the current state of women’s wrestling.

– WWE is planning a major collaboration with Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, with an announcement expected later this month. This integration has been rumored in the theme park community since last year and has been in development since late 2023.
Source: Fightful

