Will Nikki Bella be around after WWE Evolution?

Nikki Bella made it clear that her WWE return is more than just a short stint, emphasizing “a comeback that is not just here for a month or two, it’s here for a while.”

Reflecting on the excitement surrounding Evolution, she shared, “I’m so excited for Evolution. It brings me back to the first one. It was such a different energy being backstage and being all women and the whole show being about women. It’s unexplainable.” Her passion for the moment was clear, saying, “I’m so fired up for this weekend. Everyone is going to crush it and everything is coming together so great.”

Nikki is entering the battle royal with major goals, stating, “Everyone who is going to be there is in for such a treat. I’m so excited to be part of the battle royal. I want that big moment.” She sees this match as the ideal launchpad, saying, “To have such a big moment, I really want to win because it’s the perfect way to start a big comeback.”

While she reflected on a possible Liv Morgan story that never materialized, she hinted at a brighter path ahead: “Sometimes things work in funny ways and the Liv story, maybe that would have been it. Now, the battle royal opens up to a whole new beginning of things.”

Source: Busted Open Radio