Viewerships for WWE Raw and AEW Collision 100, WWE ID Champions to be determined

– AEW Collision on July 5th averaged 310,000 viewers; 0.10 P18-49 rating.

– The June 30 Raw drew a record-low on Netflix with just 2,500,000 global views, down 100,000 from the prior week which at the time tied to the lowest number ever.

Based on an edited running time of 1 hour 48 minutes, Netflix calculated 4,600,000 viewing hours for Raw and that was good enough for #5 spot on the Netflix Top 10 global chart.

The show was in the top 10 in 11 different countries including Bahrain, Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Egypt, India, Mexico, Nicaragua, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, and United States. (thanks to Colin Vassallo, Wrestling-Online)

– WWE announced:

BREAKING NEWS…. The first WWE ID Champions will be determined on August 1st during #SummerSlam weekend in Rutherford, NJ when @GCWrestling_ presents The ID Showcase! The Women's ID Championship will be determined in a Triple Threat Match! It will be Kylie Rae vs. Zara… — WWE ID (@WWEID) July 8, 2025